Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Braves.

Guerrero failed to get on in his first two at-bats but tied up the game in the sixth with a two-run homer to right field and then evened it up again in the eighth with an RBI single. The 22-year-old is top 10 in baseball in batting average (.322), on-base percentage (.452) and OPS (1.028) and he's hit eight home runs, has driven in 26 runs and has scored 25 times to go along with an impressive 25:25 BB:K.