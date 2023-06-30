Guerrero went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 2-1 win over San Francisco.

Guerrero broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning with a 413-foot two-run shot that gave the Blue Jays all the offense they needed to pull out the win. The long ball was the third in the past five games for the slugger, who has gone 8-for-22 with six extra-base hits and nine RBI over the hot stretch. Prior to the impressive run, Guerrero had been batting .243 (18-for-74) with just one homer over his first 20 contests in June.