Guerrero told ESPN's Enrique Rojas and Ernesto Jerez that his and his representation's final counter offer to the Blue Jays during contract extension negotiations was for 15 years and less than $600 million.

It's not clear what the Blue Jays' final proposal was, but Guerrero has said previously that the two sides were not close to hammering out a long-term deal. Guerrero will turn just 26 later this month, so it's not a surprise that he was seeking to match the length of the contract given to Juan Soto, who is a few months older than Guerrero. However, teams in recent years have been resistant to handing out megadeals for right-handed hitting first basemen, so it will be interesting to see whether Vlad Jr. will be able to get the dollar figure he's seeking next offseason when he reaches free agency.