Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Yankees.
Guerrero set the tone for Sunday's offensive outburst with his two-run shot off of Luis Severino in the first inning. He would reach base three more times and score another run in the seventh. Over his last 10 games, Guerrero is 16-for-41 (.390) with four homers and five multi-hit performances. After a poor May (.681 OPS in 26 games), the 23-year-old has brought his slash line back to .267/.355/.510 through 279 plate appearances.
