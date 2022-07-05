Guerrero is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at Oakland.

Guerrero started the past 34 games and will step out of the lineup Tuesday for only the third time all season. He's riding a five-game hit streak during which he's gone 7-for-22 with a home run, three doubles, seven RBI and seven runs, and it's likely just a maintenance day for the young slugger. Cavan Biggio will shift to first base while Santiago Espinal starts at the keystone.