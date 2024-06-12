Guerrero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

With Daniel Vogelbach serving as Toronto's designated hitter and with Spencer Horwitz getting the nod at first base, Guerrero will hit the bench for the first time all season in what appears to be routine maintenance. Guerrero went hitless in nine at-bats over his first two games of the series to bring his batting average down to .282 for the season.