Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Receiving first day off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
It's the first game off of the season for Guerrero, who has struggled a bit since the start of May, going 3-for-17 with two walks, an RBI and three runs. Lenyn Sosa will pick up a start at first base Tuesday for the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Three more hits Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Extends hitting streak to 12 games•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Remains hot with three more hits•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Three-hit effort in win•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Should play through finger issue•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Drives in two runs Tuesday•