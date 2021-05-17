Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs in Sunday's 10-8 win over the Phillies.

Guerrero has now clubbed home runs in each of his last three games, and he helped propel the Blue Jays to the narrow win Sunday. He's now slashing .319/.440/.609 with 11 home runs, 30 RBI and 29 runs this season.