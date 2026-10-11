Guerrero has undergone laser-eye surgery since the end of the regular season.

After posting full-season career worsts in 2026 with nine homers, 57 RBI and a .688 OPS, Guerrero elected to undergo corrective eye surgery early in the offseason. It's unclear if the vision issues played a part in his struggles this year, but it certainly wasn't the lone issue given that a lack of power was the major problem. Guerrero entered the campaign with a .207 ISO through seven MLB seasons, but his .096 mark in 2026 was massive drop. Given how early after the season he underwent the procedure, Guerrero should be ready for his typical offseason schedule.