Guerrero (knee) is starting Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
The young slugger hasn't seen game action since March 3 due to knee inflammation, but he's been cleared to take the field after ramping up his running program over the past couple days. Guerrero will now have two weeks of exhibition games to get ready for Opening Day versus the Cardinals on March 30.
