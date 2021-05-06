Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a double, an intentional walk, two runs and two RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Athletics.

Guerrero has now reached base 60 times on the season, tops among all players in baseball. With a .347 average, seven home runs, 22 RBI, 21 runs and one stolen base through 29 games, the 22-year-old has paid major dividends for those that invested an early-round pick into him on draft day.