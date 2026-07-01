Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Returning to starting nine

Guerrero (back) will start at first base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The Blue Jays scratched Guerrero from the lineup prior to Tuesday's 3-0 loss after he experienced back tightness, but the issue seems to have resolved itself after a day off. Given the high price fantasy managers paid for him at the draft table, Guerrero still looks like a must-start player in the majority of leagues despite having been a major disappointment thus far with a .268 average, four home runs, six stolen bases, 34 RBI and 45 runs through 81 games.