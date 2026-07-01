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Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Returning to starting nine

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Guerrero (back) will start at first base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The Blue Jays scratched Guerrero from the lineup prior to Tuesday's 3-0 loss after he experienced back tightness, but the issue seems to have resolved itself after a day off. Given the high price fantasy managers paid for him at the draft table, Guerrero still looks like a must-start player in the majority of leagues despite having been a major disappointment thus far with a .268 average, four home runs, six stolen bases, 34 RBI and 45 runs through 81 games.

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