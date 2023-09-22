Guerrero (knee) is starting at designated hitter and batting third Friday against Tampa Bay.
Guerrero missed two consecutive starts due to discomfort in his right knee, but he'll return to the lineup Friday after making a pinch hit appearance during Thursday's loss. Guerrero had been enjoying a five-game hitting streak before getting injured, going 7-for-18 with three homers and six RBI in that span.
