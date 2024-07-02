Share Video

Guerrero (finger) will start at first base and bat third in Tuesday's game versus the Astros.

Guerrero was removed from Sunday's game after being hit in the right hand by a pitch and didn't play Monday due to swelling in the fourth and fifth fingers on his right hand. However, he's feeling well enough to give it a go Tuesday as the Blue Jays continue their series against the Astros.

