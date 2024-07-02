Guerrero (finger) will start at first base and bat third in Tuesday's game versus the Astros.
Guerrero was removed from Sunday's game after being hit in the right hand by a pitch and didn't play Monday due to swelling in the fourth and fifth fingers on his right hand. However, he's feeling well enough to give it a go Tuesday as the Blue Jays continue their series against the Astros.
