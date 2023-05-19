Guerrero (knee) ran the bases at Rogers Centre pregame Friday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Longley added that Guerrero was running the bases "aggressively." The Blue Jays have not released their lineup for Friday's game versus the Orioles yet, but between this and Vlad Jr. serving as a pinch-hitter Thursday, he would seem to have a good shot to be back in there.
