Manager John Schneider said Guerrero (knee) "felt good" after running the bases Sunday and will do so again Monday before the team re-evaluates for his potential return to game action, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The slugger, who will turn 24 years old Thursday, was forced to pull out of the World Baseball Classic after he experienced knee inflammation in early March, but he appears to be nearing full health. Guerrero may be able to return to Grapefruit League games later in the week if all goes well on the bases again Monday.