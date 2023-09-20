Guerrero was scratched from the lineup Wednesday versus the Yankees due to right knee discomfort, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

This knee discomfort has been a lingering issue for Guerrero, but manager John Schneider said it's only soreness -- nothing structural -- and he is considered day-to-day. The 24-year-old slugger was slated to serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Spencer Horwitz will now fill that role as Cavan Biggio covers first base and Whit Merrifield enters the lineup at second base.