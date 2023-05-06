Guerrero was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Pirates with left wrist discomfort.
Guerrero is hitting .412 with two home runs and six RBI over his last four games, and it's unclear how serious the injury is or when he sustained it. Cavan Biggio is starting at first base in his absence.
