Guerrero (knee) is expected to be ready to return to Grapefruit League action in a few days, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Guerrero ran the bases Sunday without issue and is almost ready to test things out in a game. The slugger has been dealing with right knee inflammation since early March but seems to have mostly put the injury in the rear-view mirror. Those with fantasy drafts this week should feel comfortable selecting Guerrero in the early rounds.