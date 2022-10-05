Guerrero is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

After going 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in the Blue Jays' 5-4 loss in Game 1, Guerrero will retreat to the bench for the regular-season finale. He'll be absent from the lineup for the first time since July 5 and will close the season with a .274 batting average, 32 home runs, 97 RBI, 90 runs and eight stolen bases.