Guerrero (hamstring) isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against Miami.

Guerrero is out of the lineup for Toronto's fourth straight game while he battles left hamstring inflammation. The star first baseman participated in pre-game warmups Friday, taking batting practice and doing sprints at about 80 percent effort, but manager John Schneider indicated that the team wants to take a cautious approach with Guerrero's return, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. "Trying to learn from past injuries of that nature, we definitely can't afford to lose him for an extended period of time, so we're being cautious, yeah, but at the same time trying to get him back to him," Schneider said of Guerrero on Friday. Meanwhile, the slugger suggested that he's not in for a long-term absence, saying, "It's going to be soon, but we've got to take it day by day." Ty France has stepped in at first base while Guerrero has been out and is starting there again while batting sixth Saturday.