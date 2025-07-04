Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Sitting with foot issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels after fouling a ball off his foot Thursday night, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays haven't suggested Guerrero is dealing with a serious injury, but he will miss at least one start. It's unknown whether he underwent any sort of imaging after the incident. Will Wagner is starting at first base in Guerrero's absence.
