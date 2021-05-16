Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the 4-0 win over the Phillies on Saturday.

Guerrero hit his 10th home run of the season off Aaron Nola in the first inning. This marks back-to-back games and three of the last five with a home run for Guerrero. The 22-year-old is off to a terrific start, leading the Blue Jays with a .308 average and 1.015 OPS. His 10 homers has him tied for fifth in the American League. In addition, he's drawn the fifth-most walks (27) in all of baseball.