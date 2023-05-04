Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.
Guerrero gave Toronto a 2-0 lead with a 450-foot bomb to left field in the third inning, but Boston mounted a comeback to take the victory. The long ball broke an eight-game homerless streak for the star first baseman, and he had batted just .235 over that stretch. Guerrero nonetheless has registered a standout .317/.393/.512 slash line on the season, adding six homers, 18 RBI, 22 runs and two stolen bases.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Doubles twice Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Opens scoring with homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Gives Toronto early lead with homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Mashes third homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Blasts second homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Goes deep for first time in 2023•