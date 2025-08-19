Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Slated for MRI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Monday night, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
This should help the club determine next steps for the slugger, who exited Monday's game early with left hamstring tightness. Matheson notes that Guerrero's removal may have been precautionary, though the team won't know for sure until viewing his scans.
