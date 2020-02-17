Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Slated to hit third
Guerrero is expected to begin the season hitting third, following Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.
It's a little unusual for a manager to be setting his regular-season batting order this early, but given the nature of the Jays roster it's no surprise that Charlie Montoyo plans to put his trio of talented youngsters right at the top. Hitting third behind two players adept at getting on base in Bichette (.358 OBP in 2019) and Biggio (.364) could allow Guerrero to challenge for 100 RBI in his second MLB season after he drove in 69 in 123 games as a rookie.
