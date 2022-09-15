Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Rays.

Guerrero got Toronto on the board early as he hit a solo homer to left field in the first inning. The long ball was the 100th of his career and 28th on the season. It was also his first since Aug. 30, breaking a 63 at-bat homerless drought, his longest of the season. Guerrero is slashing .278/.342/.485 through 142 games this season.