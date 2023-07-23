Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Mariners.

He took Logan Gilbert deep in the fifth inning as part of a four-run outburst that gave the Jays their first lead in a back-and-forth affair. Guerrero has gone yard three times in eight games since winning the Home Run Derby during the All-Star break, and on the season he's up to 16 homers and 62 RBI in 96 contests to go along with a .272/.342/.457 slash line.