Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Rangers.

The first baseman gave Toronto an early lead when he took Nathan Eovaldi deep in the first inning, but Texas surged ahead in the top of the second and never looked back. Guerrero is scuffling again in September, slashing .224/.333/.388 through 13 games with two of his 22 homers, but with 86 RBI on the season and 15 games left on the Blue Jays' schedule, he still has an outside shot at his second career 100-RBI campaign.