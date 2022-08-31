Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.
His solo shot in the seventh inning off Michael Rucker gave the Blue Jays a bit of insurance. Guerrero is putting the finishing touches on another solid month, slashing .283/.319/.513 through 26 games in August with eight doubles and six of his 27 homers on the season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: On base three times Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Swats 24th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Contributes homer in comeback•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Hitting streak up to 15 games•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Staying busy on basepaths•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Swipes third bag•