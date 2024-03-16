Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

He launched a Mason Englert offering completely out of the stadium to left-center field for a two-run shot in the fifth inning. Guerrero sat out a few days with a knee bruise he picked up making a sliding catch in foul territory last weekend, but it looks like he's fully healthy again. Through nine Grapefruit League games, the 25-year-old slugger is batting .417 (10-for-24) with a double and two homers.