Guerrero went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Guardians.

Guerrero took Aaron Civale yard in the first inning to record his seventh home run of the season. He has gone yard only twice in his last 18 starts, and he has just five extra-base hits in that span. Despite the slow stretch, Guerrero still has an impressive .290/.364/.559 line to go along with 14 runs scored and 19 RBI across 107 plate appearances.