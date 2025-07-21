Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Smacks 13th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and two total RBI in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Giants.
Guerrero got the Jays on the board in the first inning with a 420-foot shot off Robbie Ray, his 13th homer of the season and first since June 29. While his power has tapered off a bit this year, Guerrero's still slashing a strong .278/.385/.439 with 48 RBI, 61 runs scored and five stolen bases across 426 plate appearances.
