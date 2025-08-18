Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 10-4 loss to Texas.

The Blue Jays batters were held in check for the most part by Nathan Eovaldi through seven innings, though Guerrero was able to break through with a solo shot to left-center field for his 21st homer of the season and sixth since the beginning of August. Guerrero has seen his numbers creep up with every passing month, and since the All-Star break he has slashed .368/.442/.702 with 11 doubles, 24 runs, nine home runs and 22 RBI over 129 plate appearances.