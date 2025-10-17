Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday against the Mariners.

Guerrero provided an insurance run for the Blue Jays in the seventh inning with his fifth postseason home run. He's been a key to Toronto's success in the ALCS, going 6-for-9 with two homers, two doubles and four runs scored in his last two games.