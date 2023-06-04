Guerrero went 1-for-4 with one double, one RBI and one steal in Saturday's victory over the Mets.
Guerrero came through in crunch time, plating George Springer in the top of the ninth to give the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead. Though it was his only hit of the day, he managed to steal a base in the first inning after reaching base on a fielder's choice. The swipe was his third of the season but it was his first since April 24, snapping a 33-game drought.
