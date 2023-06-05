Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Mets.

Guerrero extended the Jays' lead to 3-0 in the third inning with a homer off Kodai Senga, his first since May 23. Guerrero has hit safely in his last four games while going 8-for-24 (.333) with a .907 OPS in his previous six contests. The 24-year-old first baseman is having another strong season, slashing .289/.356/.467 with nine homers, 37 RBI and three stolen bases.