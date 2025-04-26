Guerrero went 1-for-3 with one walk and a solo homer in Friday's 4-2 win over the Yankees.

Guerrero opened Friday's scoring in the sixth inning, when he took Tim Hill deep to left-center field for a solo home run. It was just the second home run of the season for Guerrero, though he does rank seventh and 12th in the American League in walks (15) and hits (27), respectively. He has a .779 OPS with 10 runs scored, two home runs and 11 RBI in 114 plate appearances.