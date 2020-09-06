Guerrero went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a pair of walks in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Red Sox.

Guerrero's big hit Saturday came in the sixth inning off Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor. The 21-year-old Guerrero also walked in the seventh and scored on a Lourdes Gurriel single. In 39 games, Guerrero has six homers, 20 RBI and 20 runs scored while slashing .259/.338/.455 across 160 plate appearances.