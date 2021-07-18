Guerrero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 10-0 victory over Texas in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday.

Guerrero tagged Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz for a solo shot to ignite a four-run second inning though he failed to add anything additional offensively. The homer brought Guerrero to within two of Shohei Ohtani's league-leading count and padded his leading RBI, slugging and OPS marks.