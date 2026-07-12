Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Smashes homer, records steal

Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Padres.

Guerrero has now homered twice over his last three contests following a 17-game power drought. This was also his first multi-hit effort since June 26 versus the Rangers. The first baseman is enduring a down year batting .265 with a .709 OPS, six homers, 41 RBI, 51 runs scored and 14 doubles over 90 contests, though he's also at seven steals, one shy of matching his career high from 2022.