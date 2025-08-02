Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Royals.

Guerrero got the scoring started with a solo home run to left field off Michael Wacha in the first inning. It was Guerrero's 16th home run of the season and fourth over his last 15 games. He has been hot at the plate since the All-Star break, slashing .397/.485/.690 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI in 68 plate appearances.