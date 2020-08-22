Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's extra-inning win over the Rays.
The young slugger has had some trouble so far in his career getting enough loft on the ball to fully take advantage of his power, but Guerrero demonstrated Friday that he doesn't need much launch angle to go yard -- his frozen rope into the seats in left field left his bat at a stunning 115.6 mph, but at an angle of only 16 degrees. On the season, the 21-year-old is slashing a mediocre .242/.317/.418 with four homers and seven RBI, but three of those long balls have come in his last 10 games, a stretch during which he's slashing a more impressive .270/.372/.514.
