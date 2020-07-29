Guerrero went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

The blast to left-center field was Guerrero's first homer since last August, but it very nearly wasn't -- Victor Robles got his glove on it at the top of the wall but then collided with Emilio Bonifacio, and lost both ball and glove over the fence. Guerrero has gone 5-for-21 (.238) through five games to begin the season, but Tuesday's good fortune might have been just what the 21-year-old needed to get into a groove.