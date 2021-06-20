Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two additional RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's win over the Orioles.

Guerrero keeps mashing and already has seven homers on the month, though he's been supplying value outside of the power department since he's also hit safely in all but one of his last 10 games. The slugger is hitting .381 with a 1.252 OPS in 17 games this month.