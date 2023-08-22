Guerrero (finger) is batting cleanup and starting at first base Tuesday against the Orioles.

He exited Sunday's game against the Reds with left middle finger discomfort, but after Monday's off day, Guerrero is back in the mix. The 24-year-old first baseman is having his least productive season since at least 2020, depending on the metric. He is hitting .238 with one home run, six RBI and four runs in 17 games this month.