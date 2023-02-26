Guerrero went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.
Facing Pittsburgh closer David Bednar in the fourth inning, Guerrero annihilated a hanging curve up in the zone and lined it deep to left-center field. The 23-year-old slugger didn't ascend to superstardom last season as many predicted, but it speaks to his upside that an .819 OPS with 32 homers and 97 RBI was considered a bit of a disappointment. Don't be surprised if he rebounds to something closer to his breakout 2021 campaign.
