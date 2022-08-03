Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.

All of a sudden, the 23-year-old slugger is a five-category threat. Guerrero has four steals on the season, and all of them have come in the last seven games. He also extended his hitting streak to 14 games with Wednesday's performance, a stretch in which he's batting .418 (23-for-55) with seven doubles, a homer, seven RBI and 13 runs.

