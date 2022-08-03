Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rays.
All of a sudden, the 23-year-old slugger is a five-category threat. Guerrero has four steals on the season, and all of them have come in the last seven games. He also extended his hitting streak to 14 games with Wednesday's performance, a stretch in which he's batting .418 (23-for-55) with seven doubles, a homer, seven RBI and 13 runs.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Swipes third bag•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Notches second stolen base•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Notches first steal•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Launches two-run homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Four-hit performance•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Three-hit day•