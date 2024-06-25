Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and a double in Monday's loss to Boston.

Guerrero knocked a three-run blast to cap off Toronto's five-run seventh inning. He hit (.235) through 14 games to begin the month but has since gone 12-for-34 (.353) with three homers over his last eight contests. Those three homers have come in his last four games after he hit just three over his previous 39 appearances. Guerrero is slashing .286/.368/.429 with 36 RBI and 23 extra-base hits.