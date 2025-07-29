Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Stays hot with 15th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Orioles.
He took Zach Eflin deep in the third inning to tie things up at 3-3, but Baltimore pulled away after that. Guerrero has hit safely in 10 straight games, slashing .463/.532/.780 over that span with three of his 15 homers on the season, as well as four doubles, 10 RBI and 12 runs.
